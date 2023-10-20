Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %

CBSH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

