Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 3,374 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

