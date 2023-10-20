Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.