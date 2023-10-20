Meritage Portfolio Management Has $398,000 Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

