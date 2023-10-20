Metahero Price Tops $0.0025 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $338,172.68 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

