MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $71,589,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

