Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,014.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,291.62. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.78 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

