M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2,821.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

