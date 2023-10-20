M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $24.94 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Equifax worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.2 %

EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.