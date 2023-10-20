M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $14.90 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

