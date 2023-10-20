M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $12.68 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 507,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.