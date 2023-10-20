M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $310.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

