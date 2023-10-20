Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

