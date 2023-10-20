Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $6,409,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.