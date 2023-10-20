Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.10 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

