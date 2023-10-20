Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 147,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 324,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

