Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,121,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

