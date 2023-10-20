Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Moneta Gold Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE:ME opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Moneta Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07.
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moneta Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
