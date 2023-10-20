Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188,640 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

