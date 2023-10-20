Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,965 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJT stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

