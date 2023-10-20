Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $783,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,433 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $148.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

