Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

