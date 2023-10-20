Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 2,413 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $112.20 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.