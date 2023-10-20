Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 13,703 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

TRV stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

