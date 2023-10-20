Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 14,033 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.94 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.47 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

