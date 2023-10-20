Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 29,407 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,407 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.1 %

LW opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.