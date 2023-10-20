Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 4,745 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Shares of ELV opened at $463.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.14 and a 200 day moving average of $456.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

