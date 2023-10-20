Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,077 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $82.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

