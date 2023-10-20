Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.