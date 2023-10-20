Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $72.98 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

