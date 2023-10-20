Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

