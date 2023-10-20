MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2,594.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,606 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of MP Materials worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

