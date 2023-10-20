Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

