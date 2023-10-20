Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

