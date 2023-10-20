Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $401.77 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.31 and its 200-day moving average is $394.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

