New World Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on V. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

