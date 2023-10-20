Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $33.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 403,725 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

