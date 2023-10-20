Northland Capmk Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 282.34% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,505.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $7,519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,484,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,615,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Featured Stories

