NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWHUF

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.