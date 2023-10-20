NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$15.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.67.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

