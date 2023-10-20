NVE Co. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.
NVE Stock Performance
NVE stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. NVE has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
