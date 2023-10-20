NVE Co. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

NVE Stock Performance

NVE stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. NVE has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

