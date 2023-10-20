Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$12.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

OBE opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market cap of C$951.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.05. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.94.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7016743 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

