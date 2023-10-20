Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 430 ($5.25) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 680 ($8.31).
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCDO. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.89) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 600.20 ($7.33).
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
