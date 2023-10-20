OFI Invest Asset Management Has $30.68 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,940,783 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

