Ohmyhome Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ohmyhome in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ohmyhome’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of Ohmyhome stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Ohmyhome has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.
