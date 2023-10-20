Ohmyhome Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:OMH)

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ohmyhome in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ohmyhome’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Ohmyhome Price Performance

Shares of Ohmyhome stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Ohmyhome has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ohmyhome Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohmyhome stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ohmyhome Limited ( NASDAQ:OMH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.