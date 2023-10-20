ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONON. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

ON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

