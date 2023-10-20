O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.5 %

ORLY opened at $898.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $930.79 and its 200-day moving average is $926.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $727.43 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

