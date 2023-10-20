Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:OVV opened at C$69.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.50. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$78.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 44.18% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.