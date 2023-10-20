Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP) Insider Indraneil (Neil) Mahapatra Sells 54,864,288 Shares

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) insider Indraneil (Neil) Mahapatra sold 54,864,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £548,642.88 ($670,139.10).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OCTP stock opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.04. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £7.07 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate is OCT461201, a selective CB2 receptor agonist in solid oral dosage form that is in pre-clinical development for use in the treatment of IBS-associated visceral pain, as well as neuropathic pain conditions, including post herpetic neuralgia.

