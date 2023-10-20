Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.81. 299,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,921,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 530,864 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

